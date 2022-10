Students at Cedar Hills Elementary in Whalley got a surprise guest speaker Thursday morning – the Prime Minister of Canada.

“Ahead of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, we stopped by Cedar Hills Elementary School this morning and made diyas with students – there’s no doubt they’ll be ready to celebrate next week. To Ms. Keeley’s class: Thanks for letting us stop by. Keep up the good work,” he wrote on his Twitter.