Bodies of missing Kiesha Garie, Umair Kasim of Coquitlam found inside vehicle

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was investigating after the bodies of 24-year old, Kiesha Garie and 30-year old Umair Kasim of Coquitlam were located inside a vehicle in Burnaby.

Burnaby police informed that on October 17, 2022 at 1:45 p.m., they located a vehicle containing a deceased man and woman in the 900-block of Alpha Avenue, Burnaby.

Both Garie and Kasim had been recently reported missing to the Coquitlam RCMP.

IHIT informed that it was working with the Coquitlam RCMP and the Burnaby RCMP to build a timeline of events connecting when Garie and Kasim were last seen to when they were located on October 17.

“This is a complex investigation that spans multiple jurisdictions,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “There are people out there who have seen Ms. Garie and Mr. Kasim over the past week, and we are urging them to come forward immediately.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the homicides, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email