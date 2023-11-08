PM Modi greets LK Advani on 96th birthday: ‘Beacon of integrity, dedication’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani, describing the former deputy prime minister as a “beacon of integrity and dedication”.

“Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity,” Modi wrote on X.

“I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians,” Modi added.

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the 96-year-old leader and said that he is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.

“Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organizational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji’s incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health,” Shah wrote.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, Advani was the minister of home affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government between 1998 and 2004. Advani also served as the deputy prime minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.