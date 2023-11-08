FBI called in after UPenn staffers receive ‘vile, disturbing antisemitic emails’ threatening violence

The University of Pennsylvania’s president has sought the FBI’s assistance after staffers were threatened with antisemitic emails. President Elizabeth Magill has announced that police presence will be heightened on campus, and that the FBI has also been called in about a potential hate crime after a “small number of Penn staff members received vile, disturbing antisemitic emails.”

Reportedly, the emails “threatened violence” against Jewish members of the school. They specially targeted those working at Penn Hillel, which is a Jewish organisation, and Lauder College House.

“Today I learned that a small number of Penn staff members received vile, disturbing antisemitic emails that threatened violence against members of our Jewish community, specifically naming Penn Hillel and Lauder College House. These messages also included hateful language, targeting the personal identities of the recipients. Penn’s Division of Public Safety was immediately notified and responded. Penn Police also notified the FBI of this potential hate crime, and a joint investigation is underway,” Elizabeth wrote in a statement.

“Threats of violence are not tolerated at Penn and will be met with swift and forceful action. Penn Public Safety is working urgently with the FBI to identify the individual or individuals who are responsible for these hateful, threatening emails and to ensure they are apprehended and punished to the fullest extent of the law. As I shared last week, Penn Police and Allied security continue to provide increased security to Penn Hillel, the Katz Center, Lubavitch House, and other religious and cultural spaces, as well as at all rallies, protests, vigils, and other campus gatherings,” the president continued.

Elizabeth added, “The perniciousness of antisemitic acts on our campus is causing deep hurt and fear for our Jewish students, faculty, and staff and shaking their sense of safety and belonging at Penn. This is intolerable. I condemn personally these vicious and hateful antisemitic acts and words.”

Pennsylvania student says Hamas attack on Israel was ‘glorious’

Elizabeth’s statement comes shortly after a viral video showed a woman believed to be a University of Pennsylvania student saying in a video that the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel was “glorious, joyful, and powerful” during a demonstration. She was also heard appreciating the terrorist organisation.

The incident took place when the Philly Palestine Coalition marched against the Gaza assault recently. The woman, in the video, was also heard referring to Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters.”

“Do you guys remember the photo of the kids and men laughing and smiling as they sat on top of the Israeli military jeep captured by our freedom fighters? Do you remember that picture? How about the picture of the bulldozer breaking through the border? Do you remember that picture?” the woman is heard saying.

“And the several other joyful and powerful images of which came from the glorious October 7. I want you to picture those in your mind. I want you all to remember how you felt when you saw those images and heard the news,” she added.

While some outlets have named the woman, New York Post said that it was unable to confirm if she is a UPenn student.

“I remember feeling so empowered and happy, so confident that victory was near and so tangible, “she said. “I want all of you to hold that feeling in your hearts. Never let go of it. Channel it through every action you take. Bring it to the streets.

“Go down to the streets every day and don’t ever let them feel that you quietly accept this genocide,” the student said of the Israeli airstrikes.