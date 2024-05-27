Porsche crash case: Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Harnor of Sassoon Hospital were arrested for allegedly manipulating blood reports of the minor driver.

Pune teen’s Porsche crash: Two doctors of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune were arrested on the charge of manipulation of the blood sample of a teen driver, who is an accused, in the Porsche car accident case, said Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday.Amitesh Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer at Sassoon, were arrested for alleged manipulation in blood reports and tampering with the evidence in the Porsche crash case.

The Pune Porsche accident case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

The doctors’ arrest came days after an inspector and another official attached to the Yerwada police station were suspended for delayed reporting of the offence and dereliction of duty. Among other things, they are accused of not taking the teenager for a medical examination halfway from the accident spot.

Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche Taycan allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claimed that the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident. The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The Pune Police has arrested the teenager’s father Vishal Agarwal, who is a realtor, and his grandfather Surendra Agarwal in connection with the accident.

On Saturday last week, the Pune Police arrested the grandfather claiming that both the teenager’s father and grandfather put pressure on the family’s driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving threats.

Surendra Agarwal was arrested for “illegal confinement” of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. The minor’s father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the May 19 accident, too was named in the FIR. “After the accident, the driver gave a statement at the Yerawada police station that he was at the wheel….But it was revealed that the teen was driving the car,” Amitesh Kumar told reporters earlier.

After the driver left the Yerawada police station, Vishal Agarwal and his grandfather whisked him in a car to his house on the premises of their bungalow, confiscated his phone and confined him there, the top cop claimed.

“He was pressured to give a statement to police as per their directions,” Amitesh Kumar said, adding that the driver was offered gifts and cash for owning up the crash of the Porsche driven by the teenager, and also threatened.

The Agarwal family offered to pay the driver “any amount he quoted,” the commissioner said, adding that his wife reached the place the next day and freed him.

“The driver was frightened. He was summoned and his statement was recorded on Thursday (May 23). After corroboration of facts, an offence was registered against the juvenile’s father and grandfather (on the driver’s complaint),” Kumar said.

Vishal Agarwal and his father were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement). Police will seek Vishal’s custody in the case from the court on Monday.

Earlier, a local politician had accused Surendra of having connections with gangster Chhota Rajan.

Opposing police custody, defence lawyer Prashant Patil argued that the driver was in the car at the time of the accident, and denied the allegation that he was wrongfully confined in the house.