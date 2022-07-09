Surrey’s LGBTQ+ organization launches t-shirts designed by Jag Nagra with messages in Punjabi and Hindi

SURREY: Just in time for Vancouver Pride 2022, Sher Vancouver, Surrey’s LGBTQ+ organization, has introduced three new t-shirt designs as part of its official collection created by local visual artist Jag Nagra.

The T-shirt has beautiful the “Pyar is Pyar”. “Pyar is Pyar” is a play on Love is Love in Punjabi, Hindi, and English,” states Jag Nagra.



Sher Vancouver launched its ground-breaking BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ podcast in October 2021. Jag Nagra designed a vibrant multicolored illustration of a lioness which represents courage, strength, bravery, and pride in her signature colourful aesthetic.



When Sher Vancouver celebrated its 10th anniversary in April 2018, Sher Vancouver graphic designer and illustrator, and visual artist, Jag Nagra, did a full re-brand of Sher Vancouver’s visual identity using a vibrant 2-color logo paired with an updated icon.



Partial proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to the Sher Vancouver January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award. January was the Social Coordinator of Sher Vancouver who tragically passed away in New Westminster in September 2012. 2022 is the 10th anniversary of her passing.



“There has always been such a high demand for Jag Nagra’s artwork and t-shirts by members of Sher Vancouver. We are now making the t-shirts available to the community-at-large and the world for a good cause, states Sher Vancouver Founder Alex Sangha.



“I am very passionate about supporting the BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ community. I have been working with Sher Vancouver since their founding nearly 15 years ago and it’s truly an honor to be asked to create this artwork and designs,” states Jag Nagra.



As part of Sher Vancouver’s 15th-anniversary celebrations next year, Jag will also create a new t-shirt to mark the occasion.