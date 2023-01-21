Priyanka Chopra glitters in gold on London night out, fans call her ‘Desi Cleopatra’

One of the most successful actors of her generation, Priyanka Chopra has achieved unparalleled fame and adulation, not just in the country, but all across the world. The 40-year-old, who spends most of her time in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, was recently seen on a work trip to London.

The actor, who definitely believes in the dictum, work hard, party harder, was seen having a ball on her work cum leisure trip as she shared multiple pics of her night out. In one of the pics, the diva was seen wearing a short purple dress, along with an overcoat, stockings and heels. She also carried a small bag, as she posted a mirror selfie of her look on her IG stories.

Now, some fan pages have shared some other pics of the Don actor, as she was seen stepping out in a strapless golden dress with a high slit. The actor also went all out wearing big, chunky earrings and stilettos, while also donning a shimmery bracelet. She stuck to the classic red lips and left her hair loose for the occasion. Considering how cold the UK capital is this time of the year, the actor also carried a white overcoat that she draped casually over her shoulders.

Priyanka Chopra was seen visiting India last year after a long time. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.