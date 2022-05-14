As a part of observing Buddhist Vesakh Week, Chetna Association of Canada hosted a meet and greet session with representatives of Aam Aadmi Party and Rashtrya Lok Dal Party on May 10 at the Dr. Ambedkar Room in the Surrey Center Library. Ms. Jaskirat Mann of Abbotsford, is a national convenor (Canada) of Aam Aadmi Party while KP Chaudhary of New Delhi is the national Secretary of Rashtrya Lok Dal. The session was opened with the recital of Buddh Bandana. G.D. Gaddu, founder president of AISRO introduced KP Chaudhary while Dr. Sukhdev Mann of Aam Aadmi Party introduced Ms. Jaskirat Mann.

Manjit Bains, chair of Chetna’s Women Empowerment Committee, gave background on the Project Equality Day and acknowledged the support of various organizations and levels of governments for observing or proclaiming Dr. Ambedkar Day of Equality on the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, April 14.

The project was launched in 2020 when City of Burnaby first proclaimed Dr. Ambedkar Day of Equality. This year, in 2022, in addition to City of Burnaby, City of Surrey, Province of British Columbia, Government of Tamil Nadu, along with various states and cities in the US and UK also observed Dr. Ambedkar Day of Equality on April 14.

The Project Equality Day is a part of Chetna and AICS’ 2050 Goals which includes seeing equitable processes and frameworks for equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity.

The session was hosted by Ratan Paul, media coordinator of Chetna Association.