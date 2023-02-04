Province gives funding to Self Rise Training Society to train 15 medical lab assistants at Surrey College

SURREY – As many as 15 eligible participants will receive skills training to prepare them for jobs as medical laboratory assistants in the Lower Mainland through a new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the ministry.

is receiving more than $350,000 for the training program that will take place at Cambria College.

“We are grateful that this funding will provide opportunities for people in the local community to train for jobs in clinical and hospital settings,” said Sebastian Saboori, executive director, Self Rise Training Society. “We’re working with Cambria College to prepare graduates for rewarding medical laboratory careers in the province.”

Participants will receive 35 weeks of in-class and practical learning exercises to train for the certification including: introduction to medical terminology, laboratory microbiology and clinical chemistry courses, four weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers, one week of job search support and one week of follow up support to prepare participants for employment.

Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley, said, “Residents in Surrey want access to training that gets them good jobs that are in demand. With this training program we are doing just that. We are investing in people and together we will build a stronger and better future for families.”