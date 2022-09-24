PUBLIC APPEAL to identify driver of truck that killed 44-year-old Gurpreet Sangha on Squamish bus stop

Squamish RCMP are calling on the public to identify the driver in a hit and run incident that claimed the life of 44-year-old Gurpreet Sangha (in picture) and injured another. On September 2 at about 11:35 p.m., a man driving a truck near Pemberton and Cleveland Avenues, flipped over a sidewalk, through a chain link fence, and hit two women at a bus stop who sustained serious injuries. The man ran away from the scene and remains outstanding. (Read full story on Page 8)

The two women required hospitalization. Gurpreet Sangha, 44 years old, died in hospital on September 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in the incident. A second woman, has since been release

The Sea to Sky General Investigation Section (GIS), a specialized section that investigates serious crimes is actively investigating the incident.

The investigation is progressing. GIS has collected and continue to gather various forms of evidence. Victim Services is providing support to family and those effected by this incident.

Police are aware there are witnesses who have yet to come forward, and are appealing to these people to contact the local detachment so they can help complete the details of what happened.

This tragedy has had a significant impact on the family and community, and has been physically and emotionally devastating, says Inspector Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky Regional Police Service. Our investigation team works with dedication and commitment to fact-find as we ask witnesses to reach out, and for the truck driver to do the right thing and speak with police.

Squamish RCMP asks anyone with any information regarding the above file to contact Constable Pratheep Thavarajah a6 604-892-6120, or email him at [email protected]