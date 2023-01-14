Shreyas Talpade Recalls He Was Warned About Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Temperament’ Before They Began Filming For Iqbal

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor stepped out for a walk in Mumbai. They were snapped along with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor kickstarted their Friday morning with a walk as they took their daughter Raha Kapoor out. They were snapped by paparazzi and pictures of the them are all over social media. The family was also joined by Alia’s sister, author Shaheen Bhatt.

In the photos, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were in all black look. Shaheen twinned with them in matching outfits, which included a black sweatshirt and pants. While in one photo, Ranbir is seen carrying Raha in a baby stroller, Alia also held the newborn close in another one.

In all of the photos, Raha’s face remains hidden as the couple requested the paparazzi not to click their daughter’s photos. Reacting to the new pictures, fans took to the comment section of a paparazzi post and dropped loved-up emojis.

One of the fans wrote, “Appreciate that the kids picture is not shown.” “Dress ki theme decide karke walk ke liye nikalte hai ye log (these people discuss dress code before stepping out),” added another one.

Much like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too requested paparazzi to not click pictures of their two-month-old Raha. They invited photographers and treated them to snacks. Ranbir also showed them Raha’s photos as they made their request.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared an excerpt from their conversation on Instagram and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter.”

“Beautiful couple #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt and #neetukapoor hosted a special get together for media photographers. The couple requested media not to click their baby. Ranbir showed us beautiful images of baby Raha on his phone. Later he treated us with some amazing chaat,” added Viral Bhayani.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 last year after dating for several years. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends at Ranbir’s Mumbai house. The couple announced that Alia’s pregnancy in late June of the same year. Alia had Raha on November 6. Later they revealed her name which comes with several meanings, and said it was Neetu Kapoor who picked it for the little one.