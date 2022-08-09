Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman, arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Shrikant Tyagi, absconding after an FIR was registered against him for abusing and pushing a woman at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday, said senior officials.

Tyagi was on the run since Friday, when the FIR against him was registered for assaulting the woman. Later, sections of criminal trespass, causing hurt, insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation were added. On Sunday night, Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said that the Gangster Act would also be slapped on him.