Slain Burnaby RCMP officer remembered for compassionate work with homeless people

Another officer was killed in the line of duty. An RCMP officer who worked in the Burnaby detachment’s mental health and homelessness outreach team was stabbed to death Tuesday while responding to a call about a tent in a local park.

Dwayne McDonald, the deputy commissioner of the B.C. force, told reporters at a news conference Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, had been a member of the RCMP for just three years.

Cst. Yang lived in Richmond and was an active volunteer. She started her career volunteering part time with the Richmond RCMP’s Victim Services unit later as a full-time volunteer.

In 2019, she decided to become a police officer and entered training at Depot in June of that same year. Cst. Yang graduated in December as a member of Troop 8 and was posted to Burnaby Detachment. She was a loving wife, sister and daughter.

“Those she worked with before joining the RCMP and her police colleagues today, describe Cst. Yang as a kind and compassionate person, which makes her death even more difficult to accept,” said McDonald.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., Cst. Yang, partnered with a City of Burnaby employee, and was engaged in her duties at a homeless camp on Gilmore Way. An altercation took place, and Cst. Yang was fatally stabbed. Emergency responders attended the scene and despite their best efforts, Cst. Yang succumbed to her injuries.

“The suspect associated to the file was also shot and injured – they remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. I can also tell you that Cst. Yang died bravely; she answered the call to duty and paid the ultimate price,” he said.

“As the Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP, I can tell you that an on-duty death is the most difficult and heart-wrenching incident we deal with as an organization. Each and every day, police officers say good bye to their loved ones and go off to work to serve their communities with commitment and in Cst. Yang’s case compassion for the people she served,” he described.

Working with mental health and homelessness can be challenging – but Shaelyn embraced it with passion. She found value working with this team and working to help those struggling in our community.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later made an arrest in the homicide of Burnaby RCMP Constable Yang.

A charge of first degree murder was laid against 37-year old Jongwon Ham, of Burnaby, who remained in custody following his arrest on October 18.

Burnaby RCMP organized two first responder processions to honour Cst. Yang. These processions allowed partner agencies from across the Lower Mainland to honour Cst. Yang and show support for the Burnaby RCMP, while ensuring Cst. Yang is accompanied as she makes her way to her final resting place.

On October 20 at 7:00 p.m., an escort of first responder vehicles left Burnaby Hospital and proceed to Surrey. This escort was followed by one more procession on Friday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m., from Surrey to Richmond.

Those wishing to pay respects online can send condolences by email to [email protected]



Books of condolence are also available for the public to sign in person at Burnaby RCMP’s main detachment (6355 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby) and Community Police Offices.