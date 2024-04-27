Surrey Crime Prevention Society concerned as city cuts funding

The Surrey Crime Prevention Society (SCPS) has expressed concerns over the funding cuts in the city’s budget for the non-profit society.

The Surrey Crime Prevention Society supports youth between the ages of 15-29, offering them an opportunity to give back to their community while developing skills and experiences they can use in future career opportunities.

It runs community safety patrols, graffiti cleanup and speed watches. It says its funding has been suspended by the city this year.

In a statement, the Society said, “We are deeply dismayed by the decision made by the Surrey City council. Over the years, successive administrations have recognized the immense value of supporting the youth in our community. Surrey Crime Prevention Society has been a steadfast advocate, nurturing thousands of youth volunteers through various programs such as mentorship, Civic Pride, Traffic Safety, Community Safety Tours, and Citizens Community Watch. These programs not only impart valuable skills but also have served as stepping stones for many youths towards careers in law enforcement, border protection and other fields.”

The sudden announcement of a $330,000 shortfall created by the City of Surrey is both unexpected and concerning. “We had relied on this funding to sustain our operations through 2024, and it is distressing to learn of this shortfall four months into the year.”

The Society says the direct impact of this funding shortfall on Surrey’s youth, families, and the community at large is undeniably real. “Without the necessary resources, our ability to provide essential programs and support to young people will be severely compromised. This could result in fewer opportunities for skill development, mentorship, and community engagement, ultimately hindering the growth and well-being of our youth. Additionally, the ripple effect extends to families who rely on these programs for guidance and support in raising their children in a safe and nurturing environment. The broader community will also feel the repercussions, as the absence of proactive crime prevention measures may lead to increased challenges in maintaining public safety and cohesion. It is imperative that we address this shortfall swiftly and effectively to mitigate the adverse consequences it poses to our city’s future.”

Furthermore, the timing of this funding cut, coming just over a month before our 40th Anniversary Gala, adds insult to injury. This event was meant to celebrate four decades of community empowerment and collaboration, yet it now serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in sustaining our mission. “Nevertheless, we remain committed to our cause and will work tirelessly to find alternative sources of funding and support. We call upon our community partners, stakeholders, and allies to join us in this endeavour, as together, we can overcome this setback and continue making a positive impact on the lives of Surrey’s youth and citizens,” the statement said.