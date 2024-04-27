Scissor lift falls on electric wires on Surrey Vaisakhi parade route

Police informed that a scissor lift parked on private property made contact with some wires and tipped over near Anvil Way and 128 Street along the route of the Vaisakhi parade.

Luckily no one was hurt after strong winds managed to tip a scissor lift over onto live wires along Saturday’s Vaisakhi parade route. Luckily the wires stayed there, if they had fallen onto the ground along the busy parade route, it could have been catastrophic.

Police received the report of the hazardous situation at 3:44 p.m.

Several police officers, with assistance from Surrey Fire Service, BC Emergency Health Services, and Bylaw Services responded. First responders cleared the parade crowd from the area around the hazard, making it safe until BC Hydro attended. There were no injuries reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in coordination with parade organizers, the parade was halted and the crowd safely dispersed leading up to the conclusion of the event.

Surrey RCMP estimates 550,000 in attendance at the Vaisakhi parade.

“Aside from the hazard involving the scissor lift, there were no major incidents reported and no arrests were made”, says Sergeant Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer with Surrey RCMP. “It was an excellent example of how first responders work collaboratively to ensure this large-scale, community event remains safe and enjoyable,” added Sgt. Lobb.