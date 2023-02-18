Surrey increases efforts to grow Newton community with ‘Focus Newton’ Task Force

The City of Surrey has announced the establishment of a Focus Newton Task Force at a Regular Council Meeting with the purpose of revitalizing and enhancing community spaces in Newton.

“Newton will no longer be left behind. That’s why I have established the Focus Newton Task Force,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “The new Task Force will look at ways to rejuvenate and enhance roads, parks, and public spaces in Newton. With a new Community Centre on the way, there is no better time to start work on improving and beautifying Surrey’s most populated Town Centre.”

Mayor Locke has appointed Councillors Doug Elford, Pardeep Kooner and Mandeep Nagra to serve on the Focus Newton Task Force with Councillor Harry Bains serving as Chair.

Recently BC announced $1 billion grant for local communities. Surrey Councillors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra of the Safe Surrey Coalition are also advocating for the allocation of the grant’s approximate $106 million towards the much-needed Newton Community Centre.

“Newton has been underfunded and neglected for far too long. As one of the fastest-growing communities in Surrey, with a large population of young families, it is time for city council to prioritize their needs,” said Councillor Elford.

The first phase of the Newton Community Centre project is estimated to cost $100 million and will provide the community with state-of-the-art facilities, including a 10-lane, 50-metre lap pool, a leisure pool with a lazy river and water attractions, a large family hot tub, sauna, steam rooms, multi-purpose spaces, a fitness centre, childcare facility, and many other indoor and outdoor amenities.

Councillor Nagra added, “We are thankful to Premier David Eby for recognizing the importance of community infrastructure and amenities. The grant from the Growing Communities Fund will help provide a much-needed boost to Newton and will ensure that families in the area have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The councilors are urging City council to allocate the funds and fast track the Newton Community Centre project. We believe that this investment will greatly improve the quality of life for residents in the area and will help address the housing crisis in the region.

“We are proud to stand with the Province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities in supporting the growth and development of our communities,” said Councillor Elford. “We look forward to working with our colleagues on city council to bring this important project to fruition.”

The Growing Communities Fund will be distributed to all 188 of B.C.’s municipalities and regional districts by the end of March 2023, providing much-needed support for community infrastructure and amenities. The Safe Surrey Coalition is hopeful that this investment will bring positive change to the people of Newton and the surrounding areas. “As we know, Surrey is the fastest-growing city in the province. With that growth, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to work together to create livable communities and create a variety of housing options. This investment will ensure the quality of life in Surrey is not only maintained, but improved. From recreation facilities to parks to roads, this investment will benefit the residents of Surrey both now and well into the future,” said Mayor Locke