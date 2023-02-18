Surrey to host South Asian Health Forum on diabetes

By Link News Network

Are you a patient, a caregiver, someone who knows a family member living with diabetes, or someone who wants to equip with the knowledge?Then it is your chance to get more information on this chronic illness that has affected millions across the world.

The Surrey City Hall will be hosting 2023 South Asian Health Forum “Take Charge of Your Health – Living Well Together with Diabetes” on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 10 AM to 4 PM. The participants will learn what is diabetes, living with diabetes – self-management tips on nutrition, mental health and fitness and where and how to find help in the community – navigation of health services, treatments and medications.

The forum is organized by the UBC’s Intercultural Online Health Network (ICON) with the ministry of health. It will be delivered in Punjabi, Hindi and English languages for the South Asian population living in the Lower Mainland.

A free event for all, the forum can be attended both in person or online and will be with exhibit hall, presentation theatre.

Dr Gulzar Cheema, a well-known community member and one of the speakers at the forum says that type II diabetes is a very common condition in South Asian population. If not managed well, it can result in serious complications including coronary artery disease, nephropathy, neuropathy, and retinopathy over time. “Our objective, through this forum, is to help patients, their families and caregivers optimize their quality of life by empowering them with knowledge and resources to manage diabetes so they can avoid complications in future.”

Dr Cheema, who practices family medicine in Surrey and is a Clinical Assistant Professor for the Department of Family Practice, will be discussing how diabetes affects more than just sugar and how to prevent complications. He will also be giving introduction to medications for diabetes.

The forum comprises of nutritionists, doctors, specialists who will further discuss in detail about the complications arising from diabetes.

Harwinder Gill who works as a registered nurse will be discussing the signs and symptoms of diabetes and will cover topics like what is blood sugar, A1c, relevant biomarkers? She will talk about who is at risk of getting diabetes and if age, ethnicity, lifestyle matter.

Dr. Jagjit Kaur Padda, an Endocrinologistwill talk about the link between diabetes, heart and kidney disease. She will also offer tips for at-home management and prevention.

Harleen Chohan is a Clinical Pharmacist at Fraser Health will discuss information about support available for patients and care givers.

Priti Suri, a Registered Dietitian, will discussabout the complex relationship between diabetes and carbohydrates, including the use of alcohol and its impact. She will also talk how eating habits/diet plans and weight can control diabetes. During her talk she will offer healthier alternatives for “sugar” or carbohydrates in the South Asian diet.

Gurvinder Gill, a Clinical Pharmacist will discuss managing medications and diabetic supplies. Dr. Nacher Mohan, an optometrist, will provide information on prevention and management of diabetic Retinopathy.

Along with medications and diet, it is very important to take care of the patient’s mental health. Dr. Humaira Mohsin, a registered psychologist, will discuss the link between mental health and diabetes? She will offer tips for managing the impact of diabetes on your mental health and provide information on emotional support resources for patients and caregivers.

For those attending in person can go to the Surrey City Hall 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8 and those attending online can register at(bit.ly/3HTPfeU). A Teams link will be emailed to the registered participants. A boxed lunch will be provided to all the participants.

Come and take charge of your health