Surrey partners with Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara to plant 250 trees on World Sikh Environment Day

Surrey, BC –The City of Surrey, in partnership with Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, planted 250 native trees and shrubs at Maple Green Park to recognize World Sikh Environment Day on Monday, March 14.

“This tree planting event demonstrates Surrey’s ongoing commitment to engage with residents in enhancing nature in our city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I would like to thank the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara for partnering with the City on this green initiative. As we enter spring, consider planting a trees to help grow the urban forest and increases tree canopy coverage across the City of Surrey.”

Also, the City of Surrey’s popular Tree Sale launched on March 2 and is nearly sold out. 945 trees have been sold so far with 55 trees remaining for purchase at $20 each. Varieties include:

28 golden russet (apple) trees

26 common beech trees

1 siding russet (apple) tree

The online sale is scheduled to close Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m.

The Tree Sale Program is one of the ways the City invests in growing its tree canopy in support of its vision of being a thriving, green and inclusive community. This latest sale is one of four planned in 2022 that allows Surrey residents the opportunity to purchase quality trees at an affordable price to help grow the City’s urban forest. New trees planted on private property help the environment, provide shade and insulation, increase property values, and make neighbourhoods more livable.

To purchase and for more information visit www.surrey.ca/treesale.