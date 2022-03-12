Surrey Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for fourth year in a row

SURREY: The City of Surrey is being recognized for having exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers in 2022. This is the fourth year in a row the City has received this prestigious award.

“Surrey is a city that celebrates and is made stronger by its diversity,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The fact that the City has been recognized for its workplace diversity is a testament to our commitment in ensuring our staff reflect the inclusive and diverse communities of Surrey. I would also like to commend the City’s Human Resources Team for garnering this well-deserved recognition for the fourth year in a row.”

Presented by MediaCorp. Canada Inc., Canada’s Best Diversity Employers is a competition that recognizes the nation’s leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Aboriginal peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples.

Some of the notable initiatives that have moved the City of Surrey forward in being a more diverse and inclusive employer include:

The City’s commitment to digital accessibility and the staff training offered to ensure that our website content is accessible to all people.

Implementing programs and initiatives that help recognize important issues such as anti-bullying, accessibility and inclusion. The City’s programs and initiatives include Staff Pink Shirt Day celebrations and the Museum of Surrey’s speaker series covering topics in accessibility and anti-racism.

Building the South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre to support Indigenous cultural practices.

The City of Surrey was also recently recognized in a separate category as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.

For more information on what it’s like to work at the City of Surrey, visit www.surrey.ca/careers.