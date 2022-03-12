Surrey Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for fourth year in a row

SURREY: The City of Surrey is being recognized for having exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers in 2022. This is the fourth year in a row the City has received this prestigious award.
“Surrey is a city that celebrates and is made stronger by its diversity,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The fact that the City has been recognized for its workplace diversity is a testament to our commitment in ensuring our staff reflect the inclusive and diverse communities of Surrey. I would also like to commend the City’s Human Resources Team for garnering this well-deserved recognition for the fourth year in a row.”
Presented by MediaCorp. Canada Inc., Canada’s Best Diversity Employers is a competition that recognizes the nation’s leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Aboriginal peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples.
Some of the notable initiatives that have moved the City of Surrey forward in being a more diverse and inclusive employer include:
- The City’s commitment to digital accessibility and the staff training offered to ensure that our website content is accessible to all people.
- Implementing programs and initiatives that help recognize important issues such as anti-bullying, accessibility and inclusion. The City’s programs and initiatives include Staff Pink Shirt Day celebrations and the Museum of Surrey’s speaker series covering topics in accessibility and anti-racism.
- Building the South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre to support Indigenous cultural practices.
The City of Surrey was also recently recognized in a separate category as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.
For more information on what it’s like to work at the City of Surrey, visit www.surrey.ca/careers.