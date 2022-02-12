SURREY: One of the largest basketball tournaments in BC, the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic is back after a hiatus in 2021. The tournament not only assists student athletes in securing scholarships for their future academic and athletic aspirations, but also provides a great opportunity for youth to come together through sport.

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District SD36 have announced the 30th Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic tipped off on February 6, 2022.

Surrey RCMP has three long-serving officers, who participated in the tournament during their high school years, who have shared their memories and experiences.

Corporal Dan Lowe, a 19-year serving police officer with the Surrey RCMP, played in the inaugural RCMP Basketball Classic in 1992. I am very proud of the legacy our tournament has created over the years. Having played in the very first tournament, I am excited to participate again, this time as a police officer, for the 30th Anniversary.

Inspector Harm Dosange, the Surrey RCMP Community Support and Safety Officer, currently oversees a variety of units including the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit. He explains the impact that his participation in the 1993 tournament had on him as a youth. The RCMP Classic was a marquee sports event for me as a youth, now that my own kids go to school in Surrey, its even more meaningful to me to see this sporting tradition carry on.

Sergeant Mandeep Atwal participated in the tournament in both 1992 and 1993. He explains, it was a great way to connect with other basketball players. I had positive interactions with Surrey RCMP officers and seeing members of law enforcement at the tournament really hit home for me. It motivated me to get involved and influence youth in a positive way.

Basketball players throughout Surrey look forward to the high level of healthy competition between students.For more information on the Surrey RCMP Basketball Tournament visit: surreybasketballclassic.ca