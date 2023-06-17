$35 million fundraising campaign for Urologic Sciences

VANCOUVER, BC: Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and UBC Hospital Foundation has announced the launch of their Urologic Sciences campaign, with the goal of raising $35 million.

The funds raised will be used primarily to amplify clinical care, research, and education across urologic sciences, bringing improved care to BC patients in areas including prostate, kidney and bladder cancer, kidney stones, bladder and female pelvic health, kidney transplant, sexual and reproductive health and adolescent transitional urology.

According to a release by VGH, with support from over 30 local business leaders and philanthropists, the campaign has already raised over $25 million.

Vancouver Coastal Health’s VGH is the provincial referral site for complex urologic care and the only research and training centre of its kind in BC. For over 30 years, the Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC) at VGH has received national and international recognition for their work in basic and clinical research.

The team is now looking to build upon VPC’s global success to broaden their reach and impact across a full range of urological conditions affecting men, women and children. The long-term vision is to create a broad-reaching Institute of Urologic Sciences, comprising of a collection of research centres with different specialties, that will provide patients in BC and beyond access to the very best medical experts, diagnostics, therapies, research trials and state-of-the-art technologies.

“We have a track record of success that has earned us a reputation as a globally respected cancer research and treatment centre,” said Dr. Martin Gleave, Director at Vancouver Prostate Centre and Head, Department of Urologic Sciences at UBC. “Now, with the lift of philanthropy, we can extend our research model and strategies across other urologic conditions, magnify our impact and translate seminal discoveries into lifesaving therapies. The funds raised from this Urologic Sciences campaign will support the recruitment of top talent from around the world. We have a vision to continue to expand urologic care and research capabilities right here in BC. An investment into our clinicians and scientists today is an investment in that future vision.”

Additional leadership donors include Beedie Foundation, Peter & Joanne Brown Foundation; The Canfor Good Things Come From Trees Foundation; Diamond Foundation; The Hill Family; Larry and Carolyn Hursh; Peter and Anne-Marie Kains; Jim Pattison, OC, OBC; The Jack and Darlene Poole Foundation; The Ritchie Family; The David Rowntree Family, Robert and Patricia Saunders; The Arnold and Anita Silber Family Foundation; Rod and Jeannie Senft, Chip and Summer Wilson and an anonymous private foundation.

For more information and to donate visit vghfoundation.ca/urology