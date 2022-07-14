The biggest Supermoon of 2022: Check out the stunning images

On July 13, the night sky was dominated by the largest and brightest moon of the year, called a “Supermoon”. Referred to as the “Buck Moon,” this was the closes supermoon of the year. Here are some images of the Supermoon. A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon’s orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual during the phenomenon

A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The cosmic combo of the moon being in orbit is closest to the earth during a full moon is known as a supermoon. One name for Wednesday full moon is the “Buck moon‚” a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer or bucks.

A full Supermoon known as the “Buck Moon” rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2022

Supermoon seen in the sky from behind the newly unveiled commemorative pillar at the Bihar Assembly premises, in Patna, July 13, 2022.

Supermoon seen in the sky from behind a fountain in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Supermoons occur when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee or the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.