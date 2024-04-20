Vancouver Vaisakhi parade 2024

Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city’s 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival. The day began with prayer and offerings at the Khalsa Diwan Society temple, followed by the Nagar Kirtan. Among the crowd were elected officials from across the political spectrum, including Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, Premier David Eby, provincial Opposition leader Kevin Falcon, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister and Vancouver South MP Harjit Sajjan and federal Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre