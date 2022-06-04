Youth charged for posting threats to Brampton school on social media

Ontario’s Peel region officers were investigating disturbing messages posted on social media indicating a threat to a school in the City of Brampton.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, police were made aware of several messages posted on social media that depicted a threat against a school in Brampton.

Investigators determined that the threat was towards a school in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, investigators arrested and charged a 17-year-old male youth with Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The Police reminded the public that any threatening posts made on social media, regardless of the intention, will be investigated, and criminal charges may be laid.