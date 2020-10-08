The Secrets Of A Winning Baccarat Game

Baccarat is a very popular card game, which is associated with the simplicity of game rules. You do not have to dive into complex game scenarios and workflows. There is no need to develop complex strategies. In baccarat, everything depends on the case, which can be considered both an advantage and a disadvantage at the same time. The player has no opportunity to influence the course of the game.

As in any other card game, there are no win-win systems in baccarat. However, there are some features, taking into account which you can slightly increase your chances of winning. Let’s take a look at what you should stick to when you play the best credible online baccarat and try to win.

General Recommendations

We strongly recommend that you check the below tips before you dive into the gaming process in full:

Before you start playing baccarat, decide on the maximum amount that you are going to bet, as well as what size of the winnings you can claim based on this amount. Carefully monitor the bets that you make. The entire amount you are going to play with must be divided into separate bets.

Decide on the time you will spend at an online casino. As you know, shorter gaming sessions are more effective.

It should be remembered that counting cards in Baccarat is completely pointless since the game most often uses 6 decks of cards, especially since the dealer shuffles the cards after each round.

After several losses in a row, you should not try to recoup.

Try not to bet on a draw as for each of the three bets, the house has an advantage over the player. Therefore, when betting on a draw, your chances of winning are significantly reduced, which gives a huge advantage to the casino.

Bet on the dealer. Based on the calculations, it is actually profitable to bet on the dealer. Moreover, taking into account the 4-5% commission, your winning chances significantly increase.

A large number of decks are of great importance for playing baccarat. The more decks are used in the game, the higher the player’s chances of winning.

Popular Strategies

Now let’s talk about how to win at Baccarat using the well-known and popular strategies used by experienced players.

Martingale System

Double every lost bet. Baccarat players have been actively using this strategy for over 300 years.

The D’Alembert System

After a lost bet, raise the stake level. Make sure to reduce the subsequent bet by one after you win. This progression is used until a positive balance is achieved. For those who like to take risks, this baccarat strategy is very suitable.

Labouchere System

The system is based on the fact that the player writes down a series (preferably consecutive or arbitrary numbers that correspond to certain bets or the number of chips). If you win, these numbers are crossed out, and the next bet is made according to the same principle until the end of the row. If the bet loses, then the number equal to the losing bet is added to the end of the row. This strategy is perfect for Baccarat players playing at average rates.