2 BSF jawans attacked, weapons snatched by Bangladeshi villagers

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans sustained severe injuries after they were attacked by Bangladeshi farmers who were trying to sneak into India to graze their cattle. The incident occurred near the Nirmalchar border outpost when two jawans of the 35th battalion were patrolling it, BSF said in a statement.

Indian farmers had complained about Bangladesh farmers allegedly entering their fields to graze cattle and deliberately damaging their crops. BSF jawans had temporarily set up a post near the border to ensure the farmers’ safety.

On Sunday, when two jawans, patrolling the area, tried to stop the Bangladeshi farmers from bringing their cattle across the border, dozens of miscreants attacked them with sticks and sharp-edged tools mainly used in farming.

“Two jawans were seriously injured in the attack. The miscreants fled to Bangladesh after snatching their weapons,” the statement reads.

Upon receiving the information, more security personnel reached to the spot and rushed the two jawans to the nearest hospital, it added.

BSF has raised the issue with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and called for a flag meeting so that the weapons could be recovered, besides preventing such incidents in the future.

“BSF jawans have been attacked several times in the past by miscreants and their accomplices in a planned manner, but still, the jawans do not let their plans succeed. The area of Nirmalchar is very difficult, and despite the lack of facilities, the BSF jawans are guarding the border day and night. Indian Farmers have been complaining about the theft and damage of their crop by Bangladeshi villagers and this time BSF has set a forward post to protect them while working in their field,” said a spokesperson.