New long-term care home coming to Delta

DELTA – More people in Delta and surrounding area will have access to high-quality long-term care as Fraser Health prepares to build a new care community with 200 beds.

“Ensuring seniors across B.C. have confidence that when they age, they will receive care services that will allow them to stay healthy, active and safe in their community is a priority for our government,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we continue to take meaningful action and invest in care homes, like the one in Delta, to ensure people have access to home-like care in the community.”

Fraser Health will construct and operate the long-term care community on vacant land at the Delta Hospital site. The project is in the procurement phase with construction expected to begin in 2025 and be complete in 2027. During the design phase, First Nations will partner with Fraser Health to design a culturally safe care home.

The new care homes will replace the 92 beds at Mountain View Manor, which is 46 years old, and add 108 new beds. The facility will be designed as “households” accommodating 12 or 13 residents. Each resident will have a single-bed room with a bathroom.

The new facility will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, activity space and access to the outdoors. As well, an innovative stand-alone child daycare facility will be constructed and offer 49 spaces for families.

This new care community model takes lessons learned during COVID-19 into account with designs using the new best-practice infection-control standards and improves pandemic resiliency while being culturally sensitive to serve a diverse population.

There will also be community spaces and services for residents, families, visitors and staff, including art and activity rooms, a hair salon, a sacred space and a 32-space adult day program for people living more independently.

The capital costs are funded with $179.7 million from the Ministry of Health. The care community will be constructed, owned and operated by Fraser Health. The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has also committed to raise $18.5 million for the project.