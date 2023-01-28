Cost-of-living help for B.C. families on the way

VICTORIA – Many B.C. families will see more money in their bank accounts starting Jan. 20, 2023, with the first of three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments.

The enhanced BC Family Benefit will provide families with moderate and low incomes, and with children under 18, with more money in the first three months of 2023. The credit will provide as much as an additional $350 from January to March for a family with two children.

Approximately 75% of B.C. families will receive the enhanced BC Family Benefit credit and approximately 84% of those families will receive at least an additional $50 per month, per child. Eligibility is based on income and number of children. It is automatically determined when someone registers for the Canada Child Benefit, usually through their income tax return. Most families will receive the benefit as a direct deposit through the Canada Revenue Agency, alongside the federal Canada Child Benefit program.

The BC Family Benefit may take as long as 10 days to be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency alongside the Canada Child Benefit.The BC Family Benefit was formerly known as the Child Opportunity Benefit.





Learn More:

For information about new and existing affordability supports, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/affordability/family-benefit