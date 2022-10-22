Vishal Walia identified as victim of targeted shooting at University Golf Course

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have identified on University Boulevard as the victim of a targeted shooting on University Boulevard on the University Endowment Lands.

On October 17, 2022 at 9:49 a.m., University RCMP received reports of a shooting at the University Golf Course, located in the 5100-block of University Boulevard on the University Endowment Lands.

Officers attended and located a man suffering from gun shot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by the officers, the victim succumbed to his injuries. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the University Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators released the identity of the victim in hopes of furthering their investigation. Investigators believe this to have been a targeted shooting in relation to the lower mainland gang conflict.

At 10:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the laneway located in the 4000-block of W 20th Avenue, Vancouver. IHIT is working with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) to determine if the two incidence are connected.

“IHIT is urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Walia in the days leading to his death, to please contact police, as we continue to build a timeline of events,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are still appealing to anyone with dash cam video to secure the footage and to contact us immediately.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area of the University Golf Course between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or who was in the 4000-block of W 20th Avenue or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]