California Highway Closed After Truck Crash Spills 1.5 Lakh Tomatoes

A huge mass of tomatoes was strewn all over a highway stretch in California after the truck carrying them collided with two vehicles, swerved and hit the centre median, according to New York Times. More than 150,000 tomatoes spilled onto the road causing traffic chaos on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, the outlet further said. The cargo covered eastbound lanes of the highway for about 200 feet and created a red mass that was about “two feet deep”, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at around 5am on Monday. The drivers passing through the road couldn’t detect the tomatoes and drove over them, crushing the fruit and creating a gooey concoction, according to the

“Those tomato skins, man,” NYT quoted Officer Jason Tyhurst of the highway patrol as saying. “Once they hit the asphalt, it’s like walking on ice.”