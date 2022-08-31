Taiwan Warns Of “Counter-Attack” If China Breaches Territory

Taipei: Taiwan said Wednesday it would exercise its right to self-defesce and “counter-attack” if Chinese fighters and warships were to enter its territorial space, in the wake of Beijing’s huge military drills around the island.

The self-ruled, democratic island lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims it as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have soared to their highest level in decades after China staged an unprecedented show of force in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this month.

For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, which

Asked how Taiwan would respond if Chinese warplanes and naval ships entered its territorial air space and waters, a defence official said “the closer the incursions are to Taiwan, the stronger our countermeasures will be”.

“We will use naval and air forces and coastal fire to repel PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) forces that enter our 24-nautical-mile or 12-nautical-mile zones,” said Major General Lin Wen-huang, director of operations and planning division.

“When the PLA aircraft and ships are in our 12-nautical-mile territorial sea and air space, we will act in accordance with operatiorders to exercise the right of self-defensce to counter-attack,” he said at an online news briefing.

Presidenrt Lin also said Taiwan would “counter-attack” when asked to comment on a recent string of drone sorties from mainland China to Taiwan’s offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands

Drone incursions have increased at the same time as Beijing’s drills earlier this month, some surveilling military outposts.