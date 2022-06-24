HINDI – BAAL PRATIYOGITA

The Hindi literary Society organized Hindi competition on June 12,2022 in Shanti Niketan Hall of Laxmi Narayan Temple, Surrey in which forty participants took part in three age categories.

The organizing team consisted of Deepa Sharma, Sarika Sharma and Sheetal Gautam, and was supported by the principal of Mandir School- Yogesh Gandhi, temple representative Moudgil and other Board members who did an excellent job.

Shashi Kumar sponsored the cash prizes for the first and second, Bina Jain for the third winners of all three categories and Archana Harit gave $20.00 to all participants except the winners. Judges were Archana Harit, Hari Varshney and Tushir Kapila. Young volunteers were Isha Sharma and Angel Gautam,PayalVashistha. The certificates of appreciation were given to all participants. Zee TV, photographer and Vikas Gautam also contributed. The guests enjoyed the function.