King George SkyTrain Station closing for six weeks for essential track maintenance

SURREY, BC: Starting Saturday, April 27, King George SkyTrain Station will be closed for approximately six weeks to complete essential maintenance work. During this time, there will be no SkyTrain service to or from King George Station. The Expo Line in Surrey will temporarily end at Surrey Central Station.

A full station closure is required to complete these important upgrades as efficiently and safely as possible. Some of the work will include removing parts of the rail to replace a turnout, a mechanical device that guides trains from one track to another. Over time, these components need replacement. This section of track has been in use since the station first opened 30 years ago.

Multiple infrastructure upgrades in and around King George Station are also scheduled; these include cable installations, elevator inspections, asset repairs, and station cleaning. The station is expected to reopen in mid-June.

Buses will continue serving King George Station during the closure, with some changes:

Additional buses will run every 15 minutes between King George and Surrey Central stations from 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays.

Bus routes that normally end at King George Station will stop at the station and then extend northbound to terminate at Surrey Central Station.

Buses that include a stop at King George Station will maintain their regular stops and routes.

Directional signage, including bus bay changes, and staff will be present to assist travellers. Customers who normally travel on SkyTrain between King George and Surrey Central stations should build in 15 minutes of extra travel time.

Visit translink.ca/kinggeorgeclosure for more information.