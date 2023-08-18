Man jumps to death, plunges through ritzy NYC building home to Tom Brady, Jay-Z

A man tragically jumped to his death from the Deutsche Bank Center roof before plunging through the popular 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The Deutsche Bank Center is 750 feet tall.

The man, who has yet to be named, was sliced in half before hitting the pavement. Notably, stars like Jay-Z, Cynthia Nixon and Tom Brady own apartments in the complex. The incident took place at the 80 Columbus Circle address in Midtown, according to the Daily Mail.

“The marquee cut him in half,” a building employee told New York Daily News. An arm of the man was found across the street. As per a police officer at the scene, the victim was wearing pyjama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers.

It is believed that the man was not a guest at the hotel. However, he took a service elevator to the roof before jumping to his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ritzy hotel lies on ‘Billionaire’s Row’

The covered body lay on the street, with glass and debris strewn around it. The twin luxury glass tower building where the tragedy occurred can reportedly sell for $19 million. An investigation is still ongoing.

The ritzy tower lies on ‘Billionaire’s Row.’ The website of Mandarin Oriental Hotel says, “A stunning fusion of modern design with stylish oriental flair, Mandarin Oriental, New York features elegant guestrooms and suites—all with breathtaking views of Manhattan and Five-Star hospitality. Luxurious amenities include MO Lounge, offering an elevated all-day menu with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline; a 14,500 square-foot Five-Star Mandarin Oriental Spa; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a 75-foot lap pool. Located in Columbus Circle’s Deutsche Bank Center, Mandarin Oriental, New York is in an idyllic location just steps away from world-class dining, shopping and entertainment, including the Broadway Theaters, Lincoln Center, and The Shops at Columbus Circle.”