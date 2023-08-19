Police reveal new details of suspects and vehicle involved in killing of Gurdwara leader Harjeet Nijjar

Homicide investigators have released photos of the suspect vehicle in the shooting of Gurdwara leader, Hardeep Nijjar. Investigators have also confirmed there was a third suspect involved in the murder.

Investigators now believe they have identified the vehicle which was waiting for the suspects in the area of 121 Street and 68 Avenue. The vehicle is described as a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry.

“We believe the driver of this vehicle was waiting on 121 Street in the Camry for the two initial suspects prior to and while the murder took place,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Investigators have now confirmed there was a third suspect involved in the murder. If you recognize this vehicle or the driver, please contact IHIT immediately.”

On July 21, 2023, IHIT investigators released information to the public advising of the believed route taken by the two suspects following the murder.

Through the collection of evidence and in speaking with witnesses, IHIT has learned that two suspects, described as heavier set males, wearing face coverings, fled the scene on foot, southbound on 122 Street through Cougar Creek Park. It’s believed that the suspects may have had a vehicle waiting for them, in the area of 121 Street and 68 Avenue. It is believed the suspects and the vehicle may have been in that area in the hour proceeding the homicide.

Investigators called on the public to assist in identifying witnesses. IHIT was working to identify and speak with individuals that were at the Gurdwara or in the area on the evening on June 18. Specifically, those who drive vehicles with onboard cameras. Vehicles such as Teslas have excellent cameras that are capable of recording movements in their surrounding area, even if the vehicle is turned off and no one is inside.

“We believe that not only may the occupants of these vehicles have been witnesses to the homicide of Mr. Nijjar, but the vehicle itself may have recorded critical evidence that could help advance our investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said at that time. “There have been rumors circulating indicating two men were arrested in relation to this murder. I can confirm that at this time, no arrests have been.”

Nijjar, a vocal Khalistan supporter, a plumber by profession and president of Surrey’s famous Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot to death on June 18, at 8:27 p.m, in the parking lot of the Gurdwara, by 2 suspects who fled on foot.

On June 18, 2023, at 8:27 p.m. the Surrey RCMP received a report of a shooting at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara at 7050 120 Street, Surrey. First responding members located a man, later identified as 45-year old Nijjar, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Sadly, Mr. Nijjar succumbed to his injuries on scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].