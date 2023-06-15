President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by four points amid latter’s legal troubles, poll suggests

President Joe Biden is now leading former president Donald Trump by four points, a hypothetical general election poll released on Wednesday, June 15, claimed. According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 48 percent of respondents are likely to support Biden over Trump. Trump received 44 percent of support. His support dropped two points since the last poll in May, but Biden’s has remained unhinged. The poll was reportedly counted from June 8 through 12.

“In a hypothetical general election matchup, President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump 48 – 44 percent among all registered voters. In Quinnipiac University’s previous national poll on May 24th, Biden received 48 percent and Trump received 46 percent. Today’s results continue a string of close head-to-head results between Biden and Trump since Quinnipiac University started asking this question in February 2023,” the website for Quinnipiac University poll said.

Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted, “A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all.”

Most of Biden’s supporters are Black and Hispanic people. He is also stronger with women than with men. The survey said older respondents would possibly favour Biden.

Biden notably has a 57-point lead over Democrats, including Robert Kennedy Jr. On the other hand, among Republicans, Trump held a 22-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It was recently found that DeSantis’ approval rating has fallen significantly two weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid. The dynamic approval rating graph of online polling company Civiqs revealed that DeSantis has a net approval rating of negative 19 points at present. About 55 percent of respondents disapprove of him, while 36 percent are in his support. As per the data, the Republican has an unfavourable rating from people in the age group of 18-34 (63 percent), women (62 percent), as well as African Americans (85 percent), and the Hispanic/Latino population (68 percent), according to Newsweek.

To compare the numbers from early December last year, DeSantis’ approval and disapproval rating was tied at 47 percent then. Data shows that in comparison, former US president Donald Trump is favoured even though his legal issues continue to plague his life and public image.