Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, shows no vital signs after being shot at: report

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at on Friday in Nara while campaigning for the upcoming election, said a Reuters report quoting the government spokesperson. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.

A 41-year-old man Tetsuya Yamagami, believed to be a resident of Nara City, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Shinzo Abe, reported Japanese media house NHK quoting police sources. It added that Abe was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” the agency said in an alert.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, addressing the media on Friday morning, said that he did not know of Abe’s current condition. “Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated,” he said. Meanwhile, Nara city fire department said that Abe was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am (8.30 am IST). Abe was making a campaign speech on a street outside the train station ahead of Sunday’s election.

Abe has been hit towards the left of his chest as multiple shots were fired by the attacker, reported Reuters, quoting TBS. One appears to have hit the former PM in the neck.

Reactions

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, widely considered Abe’s protege, has suspended his election campaign after Abe’s shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said America is “saddened and shocked” by the shooting.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” Emanuel said in a statement. “The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Hailing from a political family, Abe made news as the longest-serving PM by consecutive days in office before he announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced. He shared a close relationship with India, visiting the country in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2017.