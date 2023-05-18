Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar deputy CM, declares Congress

Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority of which the results were announced on Saturday

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar the deputy CM, senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal confirmed on Thursday.

“We believe in consensus and not a dictatorship. Siddaramaiah is an able administrator, and he has contributed a lot for the election, on the other hand DK Shivakumar who is a dynamic candidate. Both are big assets of the Congress in Karnataka. Both deserve to be CM and Congress president had a one-to-one discussion with both and suggestions were taken from Sonia Gandhi and after that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge decided to make Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka.” Venugopal said while addressing a press conference.

The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, are expected to take oath along with other ministers on May 20 at the swearing-in ceremony.

Venugopal also thanked the party’s top leadership for their role in the outcome of the state assembly polls.

“Our Congress President worked day in and out to make this possible and we want to thank Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their sincere campaigning in Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi’s advice strengthened our cadre and there is no word to thank her,” Venugopal added.

The party secured 135 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats.