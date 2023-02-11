Transit users can access information in more than 300 languages

Canada and Metro Vancouver are rich in languages spoken. According the 2021 census, one in eight Canadians predominantly speak a language other than English or French at home.

In order o better meet customers’ needs, Translink has introduced help with transit information by phone in more than 300 languages. Among the languages available include the most spoken languages in Metro Vancouver: Punjabi, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean, Farsi, Spanish, and more.

To use this service, customers call Customer Information phone line at 604.953.3333 during operating hours and verbally request assistance in their chosen language.

The agent then starts a three-way call with a professionally certified translator from MCIS Language Solutions. Once connected, the call proceeds as usual with the translator available on the line. To ensure staff levels are appropriate during peak call times, Translink has also updated the operating hours for the Customer Information phone line. Please visit translink.ca/contact for hours and more information