Woman says Anil Kapoor held her hand on turbulent flight, tried to calm her; she reveals what they discussed

Anil Kapoor helped calm the anxiety of a co-passenger on a flight recently. She has revealed all that they talked about.

had a warm encounter with a co-passenger on a recent flight and she has shared all about the episode. Taking to LinkedIn, entrepreneur Shikha Mittal wrote all about how Anil held her hand through turbulence on their flight and even shared a selfie with him.

Shikha, who is founder at Be.artsy and a couple other organisations, wrote how she doesn’t take selfies with stars usually but meeting with Anil was special. Revealing how they started to talk, she said, “The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition I am going through because of vaccine/covid (cause unknown). The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said ‘Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk’.”

Shikha said that they spoke and laughed for the entire two-hour flight and she didn’t realise when it ended. “When it landed, Anil Ji said: ‘a lot of people will tell you anxiety is bad, but today due to your anxiety we both got a chance to talk, and laugh and now maybe you also treat me to a coffee in Delhi’. I smiled, and he hugged me on our way out and said ‘ShikhaThe Mittal BYE!’”

She also mentioned all the other topics they chatted on, “1. We spoke about anxiety. 2. He asked about my profession and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. 3. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. 4. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. 5. We spoke about Lamhe a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. 6. We discussed average and extraordinary people. 7. We discussed luck vs coincidence. 8. We discussed property prices in Mumbai. 9. We talked about fitness. 10. We discussed our common love for coffee.”

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular stars of 90s Bollywood and continues to do good work in films and television. His next release will be web series The Night Manager.