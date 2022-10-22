Four South Asians including Ontario Police officer Sukhdev Sangha charged in robbery investigation in Brampton

Region of Peel – Constable Sukhdev Sangha has been charged in a robbery investigation in Brampton, Peel police say.

The police said the robbery took place near Queen Mary Drive and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton on January 29.

Constable Sangha, a two-year member of the force, is facing one count of robbery.

Sangha is suspended with pay awaiting an appearance in Brampton’s Court of Justice on December 12.

Three more people have been already charged with robbery counts stemming from the same incident.

Karanveer Sangha of Brampton, Sukhdeep Kandola of Brampton and Jasmeen Bassi of Markham were all previously charged with one count of robbery each, stemming from the same incident. Those charges are currently before the court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.





