VPD officers assaulted in melee with large crowd in the Downtown Eastside

Vancouver – Several Vancouver Police officers were assaulted in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday afternoon following the arrest of a man causing a disturbance at the Carnegie Centre.

Officers were called by Carnegie Centre staff just before 3 p.m., who reported a man throwing computers and behaving erratically. As officers were taking him into custody, the man resisted arrest and fought with police. A large crowd gathered, and became hostile and combative with the officers.

Several police officers were assaulted. Multiple arrests were made.

VPD officers were in the area at the request of the City of Vancouver to stand by and keep the peace while City workers conducted their information campaign into the tent and structure removal on Hastings Street.

More information to come as it is made available.