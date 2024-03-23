Women unite in Surry to honor diversity and uniqueness on International Women’s Day

SURREY: Happiness Wellness Community Society (HWCS) organized an event in Surrey to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 16th, 2024. The event titled Unique You was a continuation of the Women’s Day Celebration from 2023 and promoted in 2024 the theme of ‘Accelerate Progress’.

The even provided a platform to discuss challenges women face in today’s world. The participants also discussed solutions and next steps that HWCS could take going forward.

The dialogue was supported by Keynote speeches from prominent women community leaders. Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis inaugurated the event with a lamp-lighting ceremony. The event was supported by community partners including Manasvini Society and local sponsors the Dhot Group, Sarika Gupta Financial Services, Keyways Mortgage Inc and many others.

Guest Speakers Panorama MLA candidate Dupinder Saran and Sushmita Misra congratulated the team led by Mrs Tarana Kaur for creating a successful platform to encourage women’s networking and dialogue. Ramya Vinod complemented the team for the marvellous name of this event i.e. Unique You.

Cultural Entertainment by versatile local community artists was followed by refreshments offered to make for a delightful afternoon. Over sixty attendees got together to build connections and inspire each other toward a path of progress.

Fun games were also planned by Shikha Porwal and Asmita Lawrence from Manasvini and prizes offered by local businesses added to the excitement and the buzz around this event.

As the key organizer and HWCS Director, Tarana Kaur thanked her supporters and members including Deepa Sharma, a well-known community leader, Asmita and Payal Vashishth. When asked about their motivation for supporting this event, the volunteering team of Geeta Garg, Nidhi Sood, Aradhana Sharma, Rajashree Garg and others unanimously said, “This was designed to be an inclusive event; we all felt appreciated and welcome.”