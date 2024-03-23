2024 Lexus TX 350: Versatile New Three-row SUV is Impressive! Auto Review by Veeno Dewan

2024 hails the entry of the brand-new Lexus TX, a mid-size three-row SUV sharing a platform with the also-new Toyota Grand Highlander The Lexus TX is designed to offer seating for up to seven passengers with the second-row bench seat, or up to six passengers with the available captain’s chairs. Looks wise, this new addition to the Lexus lineup offer s a revised spindle grille and a chrome accent spanning the top of the grille. Blacked out pillars offer a floating roof effect. It is one of the better-looking Lexus SUVs in my opinion with its unfussy looks, tasteful exterior and interior.

The 2024 TX is be offered in five grades: Premium, Ultra Luxury, Executive and F SPORT Performance 2 and 3. This all-new Lexus is offered with three powertrain options, include two electrified models. The TX 350 AWD as tested offers a 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine with 275hp. Peak torque is between 1,700 and 3,600 rpm, There is also a Lexus-first 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid. An eight-speed automatic transmission is matched to all engines. In Canada, an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain is standard equipment. The version in the TX 350 AWD defaults to a 75:25 front-to-rear ratio and sends up to 50 per cent of available torque to the rear wheels when additional traction is required.

Other models in the lineup include the TX 500h (Hybrid with 366 horsepower and the Lexus TX 550h (Hybrid) + This is the plug-in hybrid version of this three-row SUV available with a six-cylinder engine,

Fuel economy for the 2024 Lexus TX 350 AWD is estimated by Lexus at 11.5 litres per 100 kilometres in city driving, 8.9 on the highway, and 10.3 combined. it requires premium fuel. Each version of the 2024 Lexus TX is rated at a maximum towing capacity of 2,268 kilograms. The 2024 Lexus TX 350 AWD is priced from $72,600 to $84,100 plus freight, PDI and taxes. Our TX 350 tester (Base price $71,500) came with added Executive package ($8,750) that’s added a slew of extras including: Panoramic View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA, Head-Up Display, Power Rear Door with Kick, Sensor, Lexus Assistant, Digital Display Rear View Mirror with Homelink, Advanced Touch Steering Wheel, , 21 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio System, Driver Monitor Camera and much more, The additions of the option package boosted the price from $71,500 to $84,588.

Inside, the TX has a high – tech driver-focused cockpit design. Lexus’s latest 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also standard and is capable of receiving over-the-air updates. The dashboard layout is clean and attractive in its simplicity. There is a head up display and touch controls plus a few hard buttons. The second row comes standard with a three-position bench with heated outboard seats. Captain’s chairs are available with the base powertrain and standard with the hybrids, There is also an adaptable centre console between them that can be removed entirely to provide access to the third row. The standard panoramic sunroof makes for light and airy cabin Safety is very high with full Lexus suite of safety aids.

Note, the third-row seat row offers only two seats not the three as in the Toyota Grand Highlander, but they are wider and more comfortable. There is plenty of headroom and legroom making for a pleasant roomy cabin experience front and rear. The 2024 Lexus TX has 572 litres of cargo capacity behind the third row. Lose the second row and you gain 1,625 litres of space, with 2,747 litres if all the seats are folded.

On the road – The TX is steady, flat, and composed over a variety of terrains with a minimum of pitch or body roll. This model’s handling also benefits from some additional bracing and stiffening more refined drive feel. Overall, the TX handles and maneuvers exceptionally well for its size. The engine provides decent acceleration and plenty of torque. Highway cruising is effortless and smooth with the e responsive engine and transmission combination. To sum up, there is not a lot to complain about. The TX350 is probably the best value in the TX line up with its mix of good equipment levels and performance. I see this impressive new SUV doing very well with families. It has good versatility, plenty of room to stretch out, the bonus third row seats and so much more. Highly recommended.

2023 Lexus TLX priced from: $72,600 to $84,100 plus freight, PDI and taxes. TLX 350 as tested – $82,588.