Province funds 2,000 more affordable homes for BC renters

SURREY – Nearly 2,000 new affordable homes are on the way for renters in Metro Vancouver, through partnerships between the Province and local non-profit housing providers.

“Everyone deserves a decent home they can actually afford,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why we’re taking unprecedented actions to rapidly build more affordable housing throughout the province, including through the Community Housing Fund. This latest round of funding will bring much-needed homes to every region of our province – from our fastest-growing cities to rural and remote areas – helping everyone find a decent home in the community they love.”

A total of 17 new projects in Metro Vancouver have been selected through the third intake of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF). The proposed projects will provide a total of 1,954 affordable rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people living with disabilities and Indigenous people in B.C.

“Through our Homes for People action plan, we are taking action to deliver affordable housing faster, and the Community Housing Fund is a key part of the plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These new homes mean that more people in B.C. will benefit from affordable homes in the communities they love, where they can grow their families and age in place.”

The announcement took place at 7567-140 St. in Surrey, the future site of an affordable housing project that will be operated by Kekinow Native Housing Society. Expected to be completed in late spring 2024, the project previously received CHF funding for Phase 2 of the development to build more than 100 homes for Indigenous people. The society will be receiving CHF funding for another project as one of the successful proponents from the CHF call for proposals issued in fall 2023.

“On behalf of the Kekinow board of directors, we would like to thank Premier Eby and BC Housing for supporting our work to provide safe and affordable housing to Indigenous people in Surrey,” said Rupinder Cheema, CEO, Kekinow Native Housing Society. “This project will add 62 affordable housing units to help reduce the gap between demand and supply. The project approval by the Province is a step forward to help with social determinant of wellness.”

Including these projects, the Province, through BC Housing, has identified more than 40 new projects to move forward, totalling approximately 3,500 affordable rental homes. Additional projects on Vancouver Island, in the Interior and North will be announced later this week. This brings the total to 12,500 affordable rental homes that are already open or underway through the CHF program since its launch in 2018.

“The Kekinow Native Housing Society provides a safe place to raise our children, where we feel safe and supported,” said Philip Gladue, a renter in Surrey. “As a community, we continue to work with Kekinow to help them in their ongoing support for the Indigenous community and welcome this new project.”

The Community Housing Fund is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway.