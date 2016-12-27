Donald J. Trump is truly an outsider – like Aam Aadmi party in India (bad comparison but you get the gist that he wants to radically remake politics). He’s never won political office,...

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover! The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with accomplished stage actor Munish Sharma as...

TORONTO – Indo-Canadian Dubbed as “King Of Car Thieves” was busted by York Regional Police in Toronto and led to the recovery of $5 million in stolen vehicles, drugs and cash. The undercover operation...

Moazzam Tariq Was Convicted Of Sexual Assault But Disappeared Before Sentencing This week! TORONTO – A South Asian man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was clearly too intoxicated to consent failed...

All ethnic or cultural groups that came to make Canada from their homeland, each one of us who is an immigrant, also came to Canada to make this country our home. Thus, all...

Vancouver Police Department has appointed Simi Heer as Director of Public Affairs, one of VPD’s progressively senior communications and public affairs roles. See story on page 3. ...

Current wait times for spousal applicants had been ranging from an average of 18 months for overseas applications to upwards of two years for spouses already in Canada. But from immediate effect, processing...

Abbotsford Police Department has dedicated a wide array of resources to the ongoing Townline Hill conflict, which it says has been a top public safety priority since 2014. The department says Chief Bob...

Delta Police are looking for a blue 2011 Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate AS3 54D believed to have been involved in a shooting of a young South Asian man in North Delta...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declining job approval in Ontario drives ten-point national slide, according to the latest Angus Reid poll, which says number of Ontarians who approve of PM’s job performance dropped 16...

It was great to see people like R. Paul Dhillon, the prominent film maker and long-time editor of The Link. As a matter of fact, Dhillon and The Link as well as The...

The Rise Of Indo-Americans In US Politics And Public Life » WASHINGTON – On January 3, Indo-Americans will gather in Washington DC in the cold of the winter under the aegis of the organisation Indiaspora to celebrate the election...

South Asian Real-Estate Mogul Survives After Attacked By Gunfire » Riaz Mamdani was leaving his home in a dark Rolls Royce just after 8 a.m. when he was shot. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but...

OBITUARY – Ram Gopal Korpal » With profound grief and sorrow, the Korpal family informs that their beloved father Master Sh. Ram Gopal Korpal ji of Village Kila Raipur, Distt. Ludhiana, Punjab, India left...

OBITUARY – Iqbal Singh Bagri December 29, 1953 – December 26, 2016 » Iqbal ‘Nick’ Bagri, son of late Amar Singh and Late Rajinder Kaur Bagri of Chak Kalan, District Jalandar, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother left us for...

Not Much Interest From NRIs Voters In Punjab Elections As Only 275 Registered To Vote So Far » JALANDHAR – The Punjabi diaspora has shown little interest to vote in the Assembly elections. As per the Punjab Election Commission, only 275 NRIs registered as voters as...

NINA SHARMA: Punjab’s Queen Of Immigration Frauds » Neena Sharma initially used to help people fill up immigration forms in 1997 and having earned enough money through this business, she had opened a restaurant in Phase...

Harmony Amongst Diverse Communities Is The Key To A Bright Future » Dear Editor, Few months ago, I started a Facebook page “Sikh Muslim Friendship Club” with the intention of promoting harmony amongst these two fairly large local communities. When I...

Indo-Canadian Taxi Driver From Victoria Convicted Of Sexual Assault Of Passenger Gets Bail » Baljinderjit Bhangu, a 30-year-old husband and father of two, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his passenger, an unconscious young woman, in February 2014, was released on $20,000...

Santa Singh Jingle Bells To His Own Bollywood Tune » Grip Singh started the tradition that confuses children and his neighbours seven years ago. Singh said the East Indian Christmas music he added to the video he posted...

Indo-American Charged With Visa Fraud Cried Foul » WASHINGTON -An Indo-American man, who has been charged in the US with fraud and aggravated identity theft for obtaining two H-1B visas by false immigration documents, is crying...