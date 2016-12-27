 

Indo-Canadian Community Gathers To Help Smile Catcher Chandra Bodalia

It was great to see people like R. Paul Dhillon, the prominent film maker and long-time editor of The Link. As a matter of fact, Dhillon and The Link as well as The...

Is Trudeau-Liberals’ Honeymoon Ending With Canadians?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declining job approval in Ontario drives ten-point national slide, according to the latest Angus Reid poll, which says number of Ontarians who approve of PM’s job performance dropped 16...

Shooting Getaway Car!

Delta Police are looking for a blue 2011 Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate AS3 54D believed to have been involved in a shooting of a young South Asian man in North Delta...

Abbotsford Police Sends Out Punjabi-English Letters To Warn Parents Their Sons Are In A Deadly War If Involved In Gangs

Abbotsford Police Department has dedicated a wide array of resources to the ongoing Townline Hill conflict, which it says has been a top public safety priority since 2014. The department says Chief Bob...

Trudeau Liberals Reducing Wait Times For Spousal Reunification From Nearly Two Years To 12 Months

Current wait times for spousal applicants had been ranging from an average of 18 months for overseas applications to upwards of two years for spouses already in Canada. But from immediate effect, processing...

New Recruit!

Vancouver Police Department has appointed Simi Heer as Director of Public Affairs, one of VPD’s progressively senior communications and public affairs roles.  See story on page 3. ...

Immigrants Need To Accept That Canada Is Their Home Now By Dr. Jagessar Das

All ethnic or cultural groups that came to make Canada from their homeland, each one of us who is an immigrant, also came to Canada to make this country our home. Thus, all...

Wanted South Asian Convict Who Fled Sentencing In Toronto May Be In Vancouver

Moazzam Tariq Was Convicted Of Sexual Assault But Disappeared Before Sentencing This week! TORONTO – A South Asian man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was clearly too intoxicated to consent failed...

Auto Theft Ring Run By Former Convict Balwinder Dhaliwal Had $5Million In Stolen Vehicles!

TORONTO – Indo-Canadian Dubbed as “King Of Car Thieves” was busted by York Regional Police in Toronto and led to the recovery of $5 million in stolen vehicles, drugs and cash. The undercover operation...

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover! The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with accomplished stage actor Munish Sharma as...

World’s Favorite RACIST Becomes The Most Powerful Man In The World

Donald J. Trump is truly an outsider – like Aam Aadmi party in India (bad comparison but you get the gist that he wants to radically remake politics). He’s never won political office,...

The Rise Of Indo-Americans In US Politics And Public Life

The Rise Of Indo-Americans In US Politics And Public Life WASHINGTON – On January 3, Indo-Americans will gather in Washington DC in the cold of the winter under the aegis of the organisation Indiaspora to celebrate the election...

South Asian Real-Estate Mogul Survives After Attacked By Gunfire

South Asian Real-Estate Mogul Survives After Attacked By Gunfire Riaz Mamdani was leaving his home in a dark Rolls Royce just after 8 a.m. when he was shot. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but...

OBITUARY – Ram Gopal Korpal

OBITUARY – Ram Gopal Korpal With profound grief and sorrow, the Korpal family informs that their beloved father Master Sh. Ram Gopal Korpal ji of Village Kila Raipur, Distt. Ludhiana, Punjab, India left...

OBITUARY – Iqbal Singh Bagri December 29, 1953 – December 26, 2016

OBITUARY – Iqbal Singh Bagri December 29, 1953 – December 26, 2016 Iqbal ‘Nick’ Bagri, son of late Amar Singh and Late Rajinder Kaur Bagri of Chak Kalan, District Jalandar, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother left us for...

Not Much Interest From NRIs Voters In Punjab Elections As Only 275 Registered To Vote So Far

Not Much Interest From NRIs Voters In Punjab Elections As Only 275 Registered To Vote So Far JALANDHAR – The Punjabi diaspora has shown little interest to vote in the Assembly elections. As per the Punjab Election Commission, only 275 NRIs registered as voters as...

NINA SHARMA: Punjab's Queen Of Immigration Frauds

NINA SHARMA: Punjab’s Queen Of Immigration Frauds Neena Sharma initially used to help people fill up immigration forms in 1997 and having earned enough money through this business, she had opened a restaurant in Phase...

Harmony Amongst Diverse Communities Is The Key To A Bright Future

Harmony Amongst Diverse Communities Is The Key To A Bright Future Dear Editor, Few months ago, I started  a Facebook page “Sikh Muslim Friendship Club” with the intention of promoting harmony amongst these two fairly large local communities. When I...

Indo-Canadian Taxi Driver From Victoria Convicted Of Sexual Assault Of Passenger Gets Bail

Indo-Canadian Taxi Driver From Victoria Convicted Of Sexual Assault Of Passenger Gets Bail Baljinderjit Bhangu, a 30-year-old husband and father of two, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his passenger, an unconscious young woman, in February 2014, was released on $20,000...

Santa Singh Jingle Bells To His Own Bollywood Tune

Santa Singh Jingle Bells To His Own Bollywood Tune Grip Singh started the tradition that confuses children and his neighbours seven years ago. Singh said the East Indian Christmas music he added to the video he posted...

Indo-American Charged With Visa Fraud Cried Foul

Indo-American Charged With Visa Fraud Cried Foul WASHINGTON -An Indo-American man, who has been charged in the US with fraud and aggravated identity theft for obtaining two H-1B visas by false immigration documents, is crying...

Indo-American Fund Manager Arrested In $2 Billion Scam

Indo-American Fund Manager Arrested In $2 Billion Scam Pension Manager Navnoor Kang fell prey to temptation. He is accused of accepting hookers, cocaine, and a $17,000 watch in $2 billion scam. NEW YORK – Pension Manager Navnoor...

Calgary Gurudwara Vandalised With 'Racist' Graffiti In Mobilization Of Hate Across Canada

Calgary Gurudwara Vandalised With ‘Racist’ Graffiti In Mobilization Of Hate Across Canada

The World Sikh Organization of Canada condemns the racist vandalism of the Sikh Society of Calgary that...

Vancouver Mosque, Gurdwara Provide Homeless Shelter During Cold Spell

Vancouver Mosque, Gurdwara Provide Homeless Shelter During Cold Spell

VANCOUVER – A Vancouver Muslim mosque and Sikh Gurdwara have offered their places of worship to the...

Trudeau Not Getting As Much Love From Canadians As He Did Earlier, Says Survey

Trudeau Not Getting As Much Love From Canadians As He Did Earlier, Says Survey

The Survey finds 63 per cent of people across the country feel its reputation has improved or...

The Trump Triumph – United (or Unfortunate) States of America? By Simi Mehta

The Trump Triumph – United (or Unfortunate) States of America? By Simi Mehta

That the office of the US Presidency implies great power and responsibility in the realm of international...

New York Police Department To Allow Sikh Officers To Wear Turbans, Beards

New York Police Department To Allow Sikh Officers To Wear Turbans, Beards

NEW YORK – The New York Police Department will allow its Sikh officers to wear turbans and...

Sikh-American Doctor Denied Job, Files Religious Discrimination Lawsuit

Sikh-American Doctor Denied Job, Files Religious Discrimination Lawsuit

NEW YORK – A Sikh doctor in the United States filed a lawsuit against an American medical...

BC College Of Veterinarians Denies Tainted Indo-Canadian Veterinarian Dilbag Rana To Run For Council

BC College Of Veterinarians Denies Tainted Indo-Canadian Veterinarian Dilbag Rana To Run For Council

VANCOUVER – Following the landmark BC Human Rights Tribunal decision that found that the BC College of...

Pope's Year End Message Seeks End To War, Terrorism And Greed For Money

Pope’s Year End Message Seeks End To War, Terrorism And Greed For Money

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Sunday offered a Christmas hope for peace in a world lacerated...

MODI'S BIG SCREW UP: State-Sponsored Disruption

MODI’S BIG SCREW UP: State-Sponsored Disruption

Whatever the policy rationale, in one stroke the PM Narendra Modi government had intruded into the settled,...

Badal-Akali Minister Maluka Under Fire From Akal Takht Over Sikh Prayer Distortion

Badal-Akali Minister Maluka Under Fire From Akal Takht Over Sikh Prayer Distortion

RAMPURA PHUL – Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikander Singh Maluka has “pained” the...

Everything Going Up Under BC Liberals With Taxes And User Fees Rising Will That Lead To The Christy Clark Liberals Going Under?

Everything Going Up Under BC Liberals With Taxes And User Fees Rising Will That Lead To The Christy Clark Liberals Going Under?

ICBC, BC Hydro and Translink are all bumping their rates in 2017, and Medical Services Plan (MSP)...

Indo-American Found Guilty Of Bribing Mexican Officials With Over $2 Million

Indo-American Found Guilty Of Bribing Mexican Officials With Over $2 Million

Kamta Ramnarine admitted that he conspired to pay bribes to several foreign officials between 2007 and 2015...

"Foreign Investor" Selected As Canadian Press Business Newsmaker Of The Year

“Foreign Investor” Selected As Canadian Press Business Newsmaker Of The Year

TORONTO – A nameless, faceless figure at the heart of the controversy surrounding soaring real estate prices...

Superstar Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Breaks Single Day Box Office Record

Superstar Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Breaks Single Day Box Office Record

MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal had a record breaking weekend with a single...

Thank You Prime Minister Justin Trudeau For Finally Committing To An Official Apology For The Komagata Mau Tragedy

April 11 Was A Great Day For The Entire South Asian Community And May 18 Will Be An Even Greater Day! By Balwant Sanghera Thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government that a dark chapter in Canadian history will finally have a closure on May 18. Monday, April 11 was a great day for the...

India Lobbied Moody's For A Ratings Upgrade, But Failed

NEW YORK – India criticised Moody’s ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade, documents reviewed by Reuters show, but the U.S.-based agency declined to budge citing concerns over the country’s debt levels and fragile banks. Winning a better credit rating on India’s sovereign debt would have been a much-needed endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...

Indo-Canadian Community Gathers To Help Smile Catcher Chandra Bodalia

It was great to see people like R. Paul Dhillon, the prominent film maker and long-time editor of The Link. As a matter of fact, Dhillon and The Link as well as The Indo-Canadian Voice were the ones who supported Chandra  when he needed it the most. By Balwant Sanghera VANCOUVER – Fraserview Hall in Vancouver was...

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon's Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover! The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with accomplished stage actor Munish Sharma as the male lead Jag Dhaliwal and rising star rapper Thugpun as well as Canadian actors BK Singh Rakhra, Nimet Kanji, Dasundha Kaler,...

Year 2016 Is The Beginning Of The End Of Capitalism By Dr. Sawraj Singh

According to Marx, capitalism started in the sixteenth century. For the last five hundred years capitalism has constantly expanded its markets and profit. From earlier nation states to colonialism, to imperialism and finally to globalization, there has been constant expansion of world capitalist market and all the barriers to the free flow of capital have...

Indo-Canadian Community Gathers To Help Smile Catcher Chandra Bodalia

It was great to see people like R. Paul Dhillon, the prominent film maker and long-time editor of The Link. As a matter of fact, Dhillon and The Link as...

Indo-Canadian Political Mover-Shaker Raj Bhela Appointed BC South Asian Coordinator For Conservative Leadership Contender Andrew Scheer’s Campaign

“I’m excited that Raj has taken a leadership role in my campaign,” said Andrew Scheer, former Speaker of the House under the Conservative government and one who is seen as...

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon's Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover! The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys,...

Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon's Documentary Moe Sihota: Feared And Desired To Be Shown At Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Documentary Moe Sihota: Feared And Desired To Be Shown At Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Opening Night Of VISAFF To Premier Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover’s New Film BADMAN! VANCOUVER – Award-winning Surey-based journalist (editor of the LINK) and...

World's Favorite RACIST Becomes The Most Powerful Man In The World

World’s Favorite RACIST Becomes The Most Powerful Man In The World

Donald J. Trump is truly an outsider – like Aam Aadmi party in India (bad comparison but you get the gist that...

Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon's Documentary Moe Sihota: Feared And Desired To Be Shown At Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Documentary Moe Sihota: Feared And Desired To Be Shown At Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Opening Night Of VISAFF To Premier Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover’s New Film BADMAN! VANCOUVER – Award-winning Surey-based journalist (editor of the LINK) and...

Big Hollywood Player Skydance Media Opens Studio In Surrey

Big Hollywood Player Skydance Media Opens Studio In Surrey

The LINK editor R. Paul Dhillon (left) with Shernjeet Vicki Gill and Skydance Media CEO David Ellis at the newly opened Skydance...

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

Filming Wraps On Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon's Romantic Comedy The Fusion Generation

TFG Features Hollywood Film-TV Star Sitara Hewitt And Bollywood Legend Gulshan Grover! The Fusion Generation also features award-winning actress Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys, Heaven On Earth) along with accomplished stage actor...

