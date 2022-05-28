BC Cancer launches lung-screening program

VANCOUVER – BC Cancer has launched a provincewide lung cancer screening program, providing access to eligible high-risk people at 36 sites throughout the province.

The Lung Screening Program expects to start screening close to 10,000 patients in the first year of the program, with this number expected to increase by approximately 15% per year. It is estimated the program will diagnose approximately 150 lung cancer cases annually, with more than 75% of these diagnosed at an earlier stage than without screening.

Lung screening is available provincewide through 36 sites across all health authorities using the existing computed tomography (CT) scanning capacity.

Lung screening is best suited for those who are at high risk for lung cancer and who are not experiencing symptoms. Eligible participants may include those who are:

* between 55 and 74;

* currently smoking or have previously smoked; and

* have a smoking history of 20 years or more.

Patients who meet the above criteria are encouraged to call the Lung Screening Program at 1 877-717-5864 to complete a consultation and risk assessment to determine eligibility.

Key benefits of a provincewide screening program:

* equitable access for eligible British Columbians;

* early detection resulting in improved survival rates; and

* consistent, high-level screening and prevention delivered via a centralized program.

BC Cancer clinicians and researchers led by Dr. Stephen Lam, medical director of the BC Cancer Lung Screening Program, are leading the program’s implementation.

The centralized program will determine who is eligible, communicate results to patients, provide a pathway to cancer care if required and provide information on smoking-cessation programs.

To learn more about BC Cancer’s Lung Screening Program, visit: www.screeningbc.ca/lung