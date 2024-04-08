BC United introduces Dave Sidhu as candidate for Abbotsford West

ABBOTSFORD, BC: BC United annoucned Dave Sidhu, current Abbotsford City Council member, Chair of the Development, Transportation and Infrastructure Advisory Committee, as the candidate for Abbotsford West in the upcoming provincial election.

Born and raised in Abbotsford, Sidhu has spearheaded numerous fundraising initiatives for essential community organizations. His service to the community has earned him accolades like prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship recognition from the Rotary International club.

“Dave’s track record of leadership and dedication to his community make him the ideal candidate to represent the people of Abbotsford West,” said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon.

“I am passionate about facilitating growth in Abbotsford West and addressing real challenges like the housing and cost-of-living crises, expanding space at the Abbotsford Hospital, finding parking solutions for truck drivers, addressing the growing crime rate and providing support for local businesses,” said BC United Abbotsford West candidate Dave Sidhu. “But it’s not just local issues I promise to fight for — across British Columbia I am passionate about fighting to renew school nutrition programs, enhance the business sector, and address the challenges faced by our critical agriculture sector.”

“Dave Sidhu is the right man at the right time to represent Abbotsford West in B.C.’s Legislative Assembly. Dave is a proven leader with a track record for helping people and getting things done,” said Mike De Jong, retiring BC United Abbotsford West MLA. “I have known Dave Sidhu for over 30 years. He is a man of integrity who will represent our community with distinction and ensure that we have a strong voice for Abbotsford West in Victoria.”