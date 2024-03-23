Central government seeks report on Sidhu Moosewala’s mother

The Union Ministry of Health asked the Punjab Government to determine the truth behind media reports stating that late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur delivered a baby boy through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) this Sunday at an age of 58 years.

“Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years,” the notice reads.

Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said he had all legal documents and was greatly troubled by this enquiry.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR” Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

The AAP Punjab unit in-turn put the onus on the central government for asking for the documents related to the IVF treatment.

“The BJP ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala’s mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments and dignity of Punjabis, it’s the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours” the AAP Punjab unit posted on X.