Delhi: Man arrested for murder of real estate agent in Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Saturday a Jamia Nagar resident for his alleged involvement in the August 14 murder of real estate agent Wasif Sattar Gazi in the Southeast District. The police identified the accused as Amir Alvi, a member of the Nassir gang, who allegedly provided a shooter and weapons for the murder.

In a widely publicised incident, with CCTV footage being circulated on social media, Gazi was rammed and knocked off his bike by three unknown bike-borne assailants, before being shot fatally by them at close range. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under Arms Act Sections 25 (punishment for offences) and 27 (punishment for using arms) was registered at the Jamia Nagar station.

The police said they received information Saturday regarding Amir, who is allegedly one of the main conspirators in the murder. A raiding party was sent to the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, where the suspect was overpowered by the police. The police said that a pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him, while another pistol used in the Jamia Nagar murder and the clothes worn by one of the shooters in the video were also recovered.